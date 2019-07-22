The Top Five@5 (07/22/19): President Trump says he’s not watching Mueller’s testimony, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ topples 2009’s ‘Avatar’ for highest grossing film, a nude guy walks into a coffee shop, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, July 22, 2019

Avengers: Endgame poster (courtesy of Marvel Studios)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 22nd, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

President Trump says he will not be watching Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday. ‘Avengers:Endgame’ is now the most financially successful movie of all time, surpassing the $2.789 billion record set by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’. YouTube star Logan Paul gave a very weird interview on Fox Business that left people scratching their heads. A man in Vermont walks into a coffee shop naked, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.