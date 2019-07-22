× The Top Five@5 (07/22/19): President Trump says he’s not watching Mueller’s testimony, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ topples 2009’s ‘Avatar’ for highest grossing film, a nude guy walks into a coffee shop, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, July 22nd, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna Davlantes)

President Trump says he will not be watching Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday. ‘Avengers:Endgame’ is now the most financially successful movie of all time, surpassing the $2.789 billion record set by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’. YouTube star Logan Paul gave a very weird interview on Fox Business that left people scratching their heads. A man in Vermont walks into a coffee shop naked, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3663087/3663087_2019-07-23-000127.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!