The Opening Bell 7/22/19: The Next Chapter In Space Exploration – Commercialization

Posted 6:12 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08AM, July 22, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 7/22/19

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

These days the the market of space commercialization is literally the next frontier for many, Steve Grzanich and Lillian Cunningham (Washington Post Reporter hosting “Presidential“, “Constitutional” and “Moonrise” Podcasts) sat down to discuss the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the real political reasons behind the launch and the business of “space” going forward. Andy Challenger (Vice President at Challenger Gray & Christmas, Inc.) then tapped into the pulse into workplace by looking at the impact of bringing personal devices into the office and he explained to Steve doing so can have positive impacts on work.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.