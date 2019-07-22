× The Opening Bell 7/22/19: The Next Chapter In Space Exploration – Commercialization

These days the the market of space commercialization is literally the next frontier for many, Steve Grzanich and Lillian Cunningham (Washington Post Reporter hosting “Presidential“, “Constitutional” and “Moonrise” Podcasts) sat down to discuss the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the real political reasons behind the launch and the business of “space” going forward. Andy Challenger (Vice President at Challenger Gray & Christmas, Inc.) then tapped into the pulse into workplace by looking at the impact of bringing personal devices into the office and he explained to Steve doing so can have positive impacts on work.