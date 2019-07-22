× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.22.19: Mother Nature To The Rescue, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Net Around Guaranteed Rate Field, Vaping, & City Parking Sticker Violations

To kick off the show John Williams talks about the heat and the cheers that came from Cubs fans this weekend when a breeze came through Wrigley Field. Then John is joined with Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi from the 8th Congressional District. Next on the show, The Chicago White Sox are playing their first game today, July 22nd with netting all the way around the field to protect fans. On with us to talk about that is Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Sox, Brooks Boyer. Then to close out the show John discusses vaping in regards to the younger generation and then city parking stickers and their ridiculous fines.