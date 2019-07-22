× Sox On The Beach with WGN Radio, Chicago White Sox and Apple Vacations

On December 8-15, 2019, join Kevin Powell and Lauren Lapka and some of your favorite White Sox players at Iberostar Selection Cancun in Cancun, Mexico with Apple Vacations!

Enjoy exclusive White Sox events, private welcome reception, autograph sessions and live interviews. Experience the Caribbean Sea at your feet at this 5-star award-winning resort!

Choose from two packages: stay at Iberostar Selection Cancun (family-friendly resort) in a Sea View Room for $1,299 per person or the adults-only Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancun in a Junior Suite Ocean Front Star Prestige Room for $1,549 per person.

Whichever option you choose, your Apple Vacations “Sox on the Beach” vacation includes:

Non-stop round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare to Cancun

7-night all-inclusive hotel accommodations at Iberostar Selection Cancun, December 8-15

Round-trip transfers to/from hotel

White Sox Superfan private welcome party and autograph session

Special group activities with your White Sox hosts

All meals, snacks and unlimited drinks included

Hurry, space is selling fast! CLICK HERE FOR THE BOOKING FORM.

Iberostar Selection Cancun is located on one of the finest beaches in Cancun, Mexico, just 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport and easily accessible to major tourist attractions in the region such as archeological sites, shops, restaurants, and entertainment spots.

Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancun means total exclusivity for adults only luxury and relaxation, located right on the beach at the heart of Cancun.

Click here for more information. Questions call 888-530-9916 or email WGN@applevac.com.

*Prices per person based on double occupancy including round-trip air from Chicago O’Hare via Frontier Airlines, round-trip airport/hotel transfers, hotel taxes and baggage handling, fuel surcharges, all pre-collected U.S. and foreign taxes and fees including September 11th Security Fee. First checked bag is $60 round-trip and can be pre-paid at time of booking. Visit applevacations.com for airport baggage charges. Cancellation policies apply. Pricing will vary for single, triple option. $23.35 pesos per room per night will be collected by hotel for environmental tax and check-in. Specific hotel and airline fees will apply in addition to the penalties outlined in the Apple Vacations Fair Trade Contract ©2019.