NBC’s Mark Rolfing Recaps Shane Lowry’s British Open Victory

Posted 2:43 PM, July 22, 2019, by

Ireland's Shane Lowry poses with the Claret Jug, the trophy for the Champion golfer of the year after winning the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 21, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry captured the first Major championship of career Sunday when he won The Open by six strokes. Mark Rolfing, an analyst for the Gold Channel and NBC, joined Steve Cochran to share his thoughts on Lowry, the course, and the rest of the competition. Mark also spends some time previewing the BMW Championship which will take place at Medinah Country Club next month.

