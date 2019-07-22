× NBC’s Mark Rolfing Recaps Shane Lowry’s British Open Victory

Shane Lowry captured the first Major championship of career Sunday when he won The Open by six strokes. Mark Rolfing, an analyst for the Gold Channel and NBC, joined Steve Cochran to share his thoughts on Lowry, the course, and the rest of the competition. Mark also spends some time previewing the BMW Championship which will take place at Medinah Country Club next month.