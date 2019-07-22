× MVPP: Once-homeless Marine veteran hikes across America to change lives one step at a time

TShane Johnson, a Marine veteran, is a successful entrepreneur and sales coach who once was homeless, experienced death three times, and has since dedicated himself to improving the lives of veterans through his Hike Across America event. Mr. Johnson is currently preparing and physically training with 100 lb. pack on his back for his 2019 Hike Across America speaking tour and fundraiser for the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program which is building smart homes for our severely injured heroes. Because of his selfless acts, he is The Steve Cochran Show’s MVPP of the day.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hikeacrossamerica.com and http://www.tshanejohnson.com