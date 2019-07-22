× Monday Morning Movie Reviews 7.22.19 | The Lion King, The Farewell, The Art of Self-Defense and more

This week on the Monday Morning Movie Reviews, critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy join Nick Digilio to discuss “The Lion King”, “Sword of Truth”, ” The Art of Self Defense” and more.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)