Monday Morning Movie Reviews 7.22.19 | The Lion King, The Farewell, The Art of Self-Defense and more

Posted 2:47 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55PM, July 21, 2019

This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Mufasa, voiced by James Earl Jones, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from "The Lion King." (Disney via AP)

This week on the Monday Morning Movie Reviews,  critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy join Nick Digilio to discuss “The Lion King”, “Sword of Truth”, ” The Art of Self Defense” and more.

You can follow Erik on Twitter at @erikthemovieman and Steve at @steveprokopy.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.