Mike Love of the band The Beach Boys performs in concert at the American Music Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Mike Love of the Beach Boys releasing new music
Mike Love of the legendary group The Beach Boys joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his new album, “12 SIDES OF SUMMER”. Listen in as Mike Love shares stories of playing with the infamous band and the influence for creating the new album.