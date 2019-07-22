Mike Love of the Beach Boys releasing new music

Posted 11:00 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, July 22, 2019

Mike Love of the band The Beach Boys performs in concert at the American Music Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Mike Love of the legendary group The Beach Boys joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his new album, “12 SIDES OF SUMMER”.  Listen in as Mike Love shares stories of playing with the infamous band and the influence for creating the new album.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.