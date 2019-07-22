× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-22-19: “It’s my favorite time of year when we get to see what Bears players drive to training camp. Maserati, Phantom or the Toyota Tercel my grandma gave me?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a huge fight erupting right by Theater on the Lake and North Avenue Beach, Metra possibly lowering fares to the Metra lines that serve the South Side and South Suburbs, Mamby on the Beach being canceled, a new story saying DoorDash is using your tips to pay workers, Culvers saying they are going to open a new location in Ravenswood, Bears camp starting this week, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Padres, the Sox starting a home series against the Marlins, the Chicago Sky winning some games and the WGN Softball Team taking on CHIRP. Also, Happy Birthday Miles Kaufmann!