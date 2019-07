× Kristen McQueary is NOT a fan of Butterfingers

Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano sit down with Chicago Tribune columnist Kristen McQueary. They talk about the recent raids on Michael Madigan’s friends, the Jussie Smollett case, and they try to settle a decades-old debate…yay or nay on Butterfingers?

