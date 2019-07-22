In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, two armed members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard inspect the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. (Morteza Akhoondi/Mehr News Agency via AP)
Former CIA officer Bob Baer on Iran Persian Gulf tensions: “I think they’re spoiling for a fight.”
Iran claimed they have arrested 17 Iranian nationals allegedly recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear sites and that some have been sentenced to death. Bob Baer, one of the most regarded CIA officers, and Intelligence & Security Analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to discuss whether or not tensions between the U.S. and Iran can be toned down.