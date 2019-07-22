× Former CIA officer Bob Baer on Iran Persian Gulf tensions: “I think they’re spoiling for a fight.”

Iran claimed they have arrested 17 Iranian nationals allegedly recruited by the CIA to spy on the country’s nuclear sites and that some have been sentenced to death. Bob Baer, one of the most regarded CIA officers, and Intelligence & Security Analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to discuss whether or not tensions between the U.S. and Iran can be toned down.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3663080/3663080_2019-07-23-000820.64kmono.mp3

