× Featured Guest: CEO of ReviewTrackers Chris Campbell | Startup Showcase: Cityzenith & Salsa God

On the show, Scott kicks off the show by talking with our featured guest Chris Campbell who is the CEO and Founder of ReviewTrackers. ReviewTrackers is an award-winning customer feedback software platform for managing online reviews and harnessing the voice of the customer. Today, the company powers over 65,000 local businesses to help them listen and take action on customer feedback. As a life long entrepreneur, Chris has started four companies and been self employed since he was 18.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with CEO of Cityzenith, Michael Jansen. Cityzenith gives power to building industry professionals by aggregating all of their project data and software into a single tool: Smart World Pro. Cityzenith’s Smart World Pro platform provides an end-to-end, “from design-to-demolition” digital twin solution. Ideal for use campus- or portfolio-wide, users’ digital twins stay current over the entire life-cycle of any building asset. Next on the show Scott is joined with the CEO of Salsa Gods, Danny Mayans. Danny found himself living abroad, without any access to a decent salsa either in stores or in restaurants. Not having salsa was not an option for him, so he called up relatives in Mexico to get a few family recipes. After over four years of experimenting and continually refining the recipes and by leaving out ingredients he did not like (onions!), Danny created the fresh, healthy and crave-worthy flavors of Salsa God Salsas! During the 2016 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, the Whole Foods buyer for the Mid-Atlantic Region tasted our salsa and decided to pick up the brand! We officially launched the brand in November of 2016 into 55 Whole Foods Market stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Salsa God produces a line of Non-GMO Project Verified, Restaurant-Style Mexican Salsas, and we recently released a Grab & Go Chips & Salsa Combo Pack.

To invest in Cityzenith click here and to invest in Salsa Gods click here.