“Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti cover female empowerment, long life, Jim’s “palm problem,” Holy Communion, and using cash in a “Venmo world”

In this 165th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, unexpectedly touch upon a variety of topics that all somehow flow into one another. For instance, how can female empowerment, long life, Jim’s inability to turn his hands from palms down to palms up, Holy Communion, and using cash and coins when everyone else uses the Venmo app, all makes sense together? Listen and find out!