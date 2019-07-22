“Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti cover female empowerment, long life, Jim’s “palm problem,” Holy Communion, and using cash in a “Venmo world”

Posted 7:00 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, July 19, 2019

In this 165th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, unexpectedly touch upon a variety of topics that all somehow flow into one another.  For instance, how can female empowerment, long life, Jim’s inability to turn his hands from palms down to palms up, Holy Communion, and using cash and coins when everyone else uses the Venmo app, all makes sense together? Listen and find out!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.