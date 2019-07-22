× Bill and Elton Jim Turano Full Show 7.22.19

Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano are in for a bit of Monday madness. They talk about driving etiquette, Ted Kennedy’s Chappaquiddick car crash, and more. Ana Belaval from WGN Morning News discusses the recent unrest in Puerto Rico with Governor Ricardo Rosselló. Plus, Kristen McQueary from Chicago Tribune has a candy bone to pick with Butterfingers.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.