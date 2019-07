× Bill and Elton Jim Turano Bonus Hour 7.22.19

Today on the bonus hour, Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano talk about Harold Baines and Lee Smith being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, their travel bucket list, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.