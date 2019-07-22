× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 07.21.19

Legend has it — July 22, 1934 infamous bank robber John Dillinger was shot and killed by FBI in an alley near Biograph Theater after a night out with girlfriend Polly Hamilton and friend Anna Sage. Though skeptics believe Dillinger did not die July 22, most others gather annually to remember the day.

In honor of Dillinger’s death, Steve & Aimee Sato and authors Ellen Poulsen and Jeffrey King join Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline Theater to talk about the 85th anniversary gathering at John Dillinger’s death site.

Brought to you by John Dillinger Died for You Society, “John Dillinger Died for You” kicks off at Lincoln Station Mon. July 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information on John Dillinger and his legacy visit dillingerswomen.com.

WTTW producers Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola join the conversation as they talk about their latest documentary, “Eastland: Chicago’s Deadliest Day.” The documentary is three years in the making and will have its world premiere this Thurs. July 25 at 8 p.m. WTTW-Channel 11. It will be distributed to PBS stations nationwide in early 2020.

“These are family stories, that have never been heard before,” says Coppola.

Plus, authors Dirk Johnson and Bob Carr give details on their latest book, First Chance: How Kids with Nothing Can Change Everything.

First Chance: How Kids with Nothing Can Change Everything examines the remarkable triumphs of young people considered least likely to attain a college degree.

Copies of their book can be found on Amazon. For more information on their book visit robertocarr.com.

