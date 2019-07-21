× WGN Radio Theatre #405: Suspense & You Bet Your Life

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 20, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night will be an hour of “Suspense: Donovan’s Brain” Starring: John Mcintire; (02-7-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Door” Starring: Groucho Marx; (04-12-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre