WGN Radio Theatre #405: Suspense & You Bet Your Life

Posted 2:10 AM, July 21, 2019

(L-R) Curtis Koch, Roger Badesch, ? , Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 20, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night will be an hour of “Suspense: Donovan’s Brain” Starring: John Mcintire; (02-7-48).  For our final episode of the night we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Door” Starring: Groucho Marx; (04-12-50).

