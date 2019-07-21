× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/21/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Rebecca Shi, Executive Director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, to discuss immigration issues and what her organization is hoping to see in the near future. Rebecca explains the low possibility of a comprehensive immigration reform package being implemented ahead of 2020; discusses some of the changes in immigration policies under the Trump administration; and much more.

Next, Rick speaks with Dennis Goldford, Professor of Political Science at Drake University about the Democratic Presidential field and the frustration that Iowa Democrats, and Democrats nationwide, are facing. Dennis also touches on the generational shift in voters, what “moving forward” looks like, and more.

Then, Rick talks with U.S. Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on the upcoming testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. A member of the House Intelligence Committee, one of the two House panels that will be questioning Mueller, Raja shares what he wants to ask Mueller and what he’s looking to learn from his testimony.