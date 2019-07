× The Centennial of Legendary Chicago Children’s Television Host Ray Rayner

Children’s television historian Jim Engel joins Dave Plier to look back at WGN Television’s Very Own Ray Rayner, celebrating the centennial of his birth and his own self-titled show ’Ray Rayner & His Friends’ along with Cuddly Dudley, ‘Ark in the Park’ with Dr. Lester Fisher and Chelveston the duck, his years on ‘Bozo’s Circus’, Dick Tracy’ and more.

