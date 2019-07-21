× Rock band Canned Heat prepares for their upcoming performance and more

Rock band Canned Heat prepares for their upcoming performance this Sunday, July 21 at the Heroes of Woodstock show at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. In lieu of their performance, Host Dave Hoekstra talks to Canned Heat Drummer Fito de la Parra about what ongoers should expect. According to Fito, there will be a healthy mix of Canned Heat hits and songs less known, but “just as good.”

Plus, Fito mentions his new movie and book, answers questions about what happened to fallen Canned Heat member Al Wilson, and more.

For more information on Canned Heat visit cannedheatmusic.com

For more on Heroes of Woodstock click here.

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66.