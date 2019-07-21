× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 07.20.19 | Canned Heat, Bernie’s Book Bank, and a tribute to Green City Market

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Rock band Canned Heat prepares for their upcoming performance this Sunday, July 21 at the Heroes of Woodstock show at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. In lieu of their performance, Host Dave Hoekstra talks to Canned Heat Drummer Fito de la Parra about what ongoers should expect. According to Fito, there will be a healthy mix of Canned Heat hits and songs less known, but “just as good.”

Plus, Fito mentions his new movie and book, answers questions about what happened to fallen Canned Heat member Al Wilson, and more.

For more information on Canned Heat visit cannedheatmusic.com

For more on Heroes of Woodstock click here.

Casey Barbknecht, Director of Volunteer Services at Bernie’s Book Bank, joins the conversation as she emphasizes the importance of physical book when teaching children to read and more. Bernie’s Book Bank is the leading provider of quality books for at-risk Chicagoland children.

For more information on Bernie’s Book Bank visit BerniesBookBank.org.

Melissa Flynn, Executive Director of the Green City Market, Nick Nichols, farmer from Marango, IL, Jackie Gennett, farmer and co-owner of Bushel & Peck in Beloit and chef Cedric Harden of Rover Roast joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio to pay tribute to the Green City Market.

Green City Market is a leading organization locally and nationally fighting for the survival of small family farmers who grow clean, healthy food.

