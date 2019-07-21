New administration changes are the leading factor in many of the current immigration issues

Posted 10:23 AM, July 21, 2019, by

WGN photo

Rick Pearson is joined by Rebecca Shi, Executive Director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, to discuss immigration issues and what her organization is hoping to see in the near future. Rebecca explains the low possibility of a comprehensive immigration reform package being implemented ahead of 2020; discusses some of the changes in immigration policies under the Trump administration; and much more.

 

