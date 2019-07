× Les Misérables and Cats “Bow Tie Theatre Reviews”

Brian Noonan and Cody Gough present their “Bow Tie Theatre Reviews” of Broadway in Chicago’s productions of Les Misérables and Cats. Les Misérables is playing through July 27, 2019, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, and Cats is playing through August 4, 2019, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Brian raves about Les Misérables and Cody raves about Cats, and they’ll help you understand which show you should see if you had to pick between the two.