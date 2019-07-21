× Karen Conti with Sylvia Perez| Full Show 07/21/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen welcomes in news anchor Sylvia Perez to discuss some of the top headlines that have been circulating in the Chicago area. This includes the recent news surrounding the Puerto Rican Governor, including a guest from Puerto Rico named Dalina Sumner who describes the climate in Puerto Rico amongst other angles of the story. Sylvia also sticks around to discuss your questions and what it’s like to be a reporter in this current political climate.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners. She also plays her favorite quiz game with listeners! Can you guess the song?