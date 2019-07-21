× John Dillinger Died for You: the 85th anniversary of infamous bank robber John Dillinger

Legend has it — July 22, 1934 infamous bank robber John Dillinger was shot and killed by FBI in an alley near Biograph Theater after a night out with girlfriend Polly Hamilton and friend Anna Sage. Though skeptics believe Dillinger did not die July 22, most others gather annually to remember the day.

In honor of Dillinger’s death, Steve & Aimee Sato and authors Ellen Poulsen and Jeffrey King join Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan in the Allstate Skyline Theater to talk about the 85th anniversary gathering at John Dillinger’s death site.

Brought to you by John Dillinger Died for You Society, “John Dillinger Died for You” kicks off at Lincoln Station Mon. July 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information on John Dillinger and his legacy visit dillingerswomen.com.

