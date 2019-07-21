× Hoge and Jahns: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy Kickoff Training Camp In Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. — The Bears went back to the birthplace of the organization this weekend and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns were there to cover Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy’s press conference. The guys discuss a key injury in the secondary and some players that were singled out by Pace and Nagy. They also take some time to review the unique town of Decatur and why Jahns ended up in Bourbonnais with car trouble. Listen below!

