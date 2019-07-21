× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 21, 2019 | Caddyshack, Apollo 11, Teatro ZinZanni

Dean opens the show with a walk down memory lane, as he explores the Apollo 11 mission and its monumental impact on the world. Then he chats with Mitchell Schnipper, Executive Editor for the Pitchfork Musical Festival on this season’s lineup. Frank Ferrante, actor and host of Teatro ZinZanni, joins Dean in-studio, to discuss his whirlwind performance of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course feast. Finally, Dean speaks with Andy Murray, brother of comedian Bill Murray, on the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, located in Rosemont, Illinois.

