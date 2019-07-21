Cool Ways to Beat the Heat in Chicago

PHOTO: Chicago - Boats float by on the Chicago River as the Centennial Fountain shoots an arch of water over the river in downtown on a busy summer day in July. DPlier/RetailFirst/BigJoe
Dave Plier, producer Curtis Koch and Roger Badesch talk about how to beat the heat in Chicago, the Windy City’s hottest days and 10 facts about hot summer weather that won’t make you feel any cooler.
How do you beat the heat?!