× Brian Noonan Show 7/21/19: Theatre reviews, sports memorabilia, and “At the Breweries”

In this jam-packed episode, Brian talks about buying mattresses, reviews Les Misérables and Cats, gets some help appraising sports memorabilia with Michael Osacky, and reviews beers with John Carruthers and Jesse Valenciana.



Brian opens the show by talking about buying his first new mattress in more than 15 years. He and his producer Cody Gough talk about ordering mattresses online, testing mattresses in-store, and buying used mattresses.

Then, Brian and Cody present their “Bow Tie Theatre Reviews” of Broadway in Chicago’s productions of Les Misérables and Cats. Les Misérables is playing through July 27, 2019, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, and Cats is playing through August 4, 2019, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Brian raves about Les Misérables and Cody raves about Cats, and they’ll help you understand which show you should see if you had to pick between the two.

Appraiser Michael Osacky from Baseball in the Attic then joins Brian in-studio to talk about sports memorabilia collecting. He discusses some of the factors that give an item value, and appraises items from listeners based on descriptions and photos. You can also meet Michael Osacky at the 40th National Sports Collectors Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, July 31-August 4, 2019.

To wrap up the show, Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.” In this edition, they review beers with “stuff added to them,” whether that means fruit flavors, coffee mixes, or any other flavor-inducing methods.