× Bernie’s Book Bank’s Director of Volunteer Services stresses the importance of a physical book

Casey Barbknecht, Director of Volunteer Services at Bernie’s Book Bank, joins the conversation as she emphasizes the importance of physical book when teaching children to read and more. Bernie’s Book Bank is the leading provider of quality books for at-risk Chicagoland children.

For more information on Bernie’s Book Bank visit BerniesBookBank.org.

Keep the conversation going with Dave on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66