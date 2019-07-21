× Beers with “stuff added to them” reviewed on “At the Breweries”

Learn about beers with “stuff added to them,” whether that means fruit flavors or anything else, from Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana. They join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.”



About At the Breweries: Every month, J&J join Brian to explore craft beers of a certain variety or theme from a variety of breweries — not just the ones they work for! Hilarious banter ensues when two guys who are passionate about beer join Brian Noonan for some of the best beer banter you’ll ever hear.