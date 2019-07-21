Beers with “stuff added to them” reviewed on “At the Breweries”

John Carruthers, left, and Jesse Valenciana, right, review beers on "At the Breweries" with Brian Noonan

John Carruthers, left, and Jesse Valenciana, right, review beers on "At the Breweries" with Brian Noonan (Photo credit: Cody Gough / WGN Radio Chicago)

Learn about beers with “stuff added to them,” whether that means fruit flavors or anything else, from Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana. They join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.”

Beers featured in their discussion: Pineapple Bling Belgian style golden brewed with pineapple juice, orange zest, and lime; Jungle Boogie pale wheat ale with rooibos tea; Cup O’ Beer ramen noodle flavor beer; Summerly wheat ale with raspberries added; Beverage of Champions, brewed with Intelligentsia Coffee; and more.
About At the Breweries: Every month, J&J join Brian to explore craft beers of a certain variety or theme from a variety of breweries — not just the ones they work for! Hilarious banter ensues when two guys who are passionate about beer join Brian Noonan for some of the best beer banter you’ll ever hear.
