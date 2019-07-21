× Authors Dirk Johnson and Bob Carr talks about their latest book

Authors Dirk Johnson and Bob Carr chops it up with Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan as they give details on their latest book, First Chance: How Kids with Nothing Can Change Everything.

First Chance: How Kids with Nothing Can Change Everything examines the remarkable triumphs of young people considered least likely to attain a college degree.

Copies of their book can be found on Amazon. For more information on their book visit robertocarr.com.

