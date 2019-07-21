× Always ‘Good Things’ for Kurt Neumann and Kenny Aronoff of ‘The Bodeans’

As The Bodeans hit the stage at Chicago Ridge Fest on Friday July 26th, Dave Plier shares his conversation with founder and front man Kurt Neumann and drummer Kenny Aronoff, to talk about their midwest sound, their dedicated fans and the origins of their biggest hits. Kenny also shares stories about some of the other legends he performs with including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Mellencamp, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Wonder, Joe Walsh and Melissa Etheridge.