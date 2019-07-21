A tribute to Green City Market

Melissa Flynn, Executive Director of the Green City Market, Nick Nichols, farmer from Marango, IL, Jackie Gennett, farmer and co-owner of Bushel & Peck in Beloit and chef Cedric Harden of Rover Roast joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio to pay tribute to the Green City Market.

Green City Market is a leading organization locally and nationally fighting for the survival of small family farmers who grow clean, healthy food.

