PHOTO: Former professional baseball player Harold Baines talks to the media about being elected to the Hall of Fame and the upcoming ceremonies during a news conference, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Baines played for the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians between 1980 and 2001. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
White Sox Weekly 07/20/19: Harold Baines Highlights, Hawk Harrelson and Bill Melton
Mark Carman talks all things Harold Baines the day before the former White Sox right fielder is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Guests on the show include Bill Melton, Hawk Harrelson, Ed Farmer, and Ryan McGuffey join the show to talk about the career of Harold Baines. Topics about Harold range from his playing days, his personality, and his father.