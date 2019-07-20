× White Sox Weekly 07/20/19: Harold Baines Highlights, Hawk Harrelson and Bill Melton

Mark Carman talks all things Harold Baines the day before the former White Sox right fielder is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Guests on the show include Bill Melton, Hawk Harrelson, Ed Farmer, and Ryan McGuffey join the show to talk about the career of Harold Baines. Topics about Harold range from his playing days, his personality, and his father.