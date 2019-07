× OTL #666: Eat more insects, The dark lager uptick in Chicago, The Secret History of Barbara Acklin

Mike Stephen celebrates the creepy 666th episode by learning about the benefits of eating insects, gets the lowdown on the increase in dark lagers brewed locally, and discovers the Secret History of soul singer Barbara Acklin. This week’s local music is brought to you by Opacia.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.