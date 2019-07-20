× Live from Pitchfork: Everything you need to know about the first day

Producer Michael Heidemann joins Jon and Ji to discuss what fans can expect if they are attending the Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend. Heidemann provides a brief review of the artist line up for Day 1 and describes the most important features for the best fan experience. The festival takes place until July 21. For ticket and artist information, visit the website link above. In addition, Sound Sessions will be posting photos on social media if you search “Sound Sessions” on WGN Radio or Instagram.