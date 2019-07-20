Kristina Cottone ‘Honey and the 45’s’ Sips ‘The Honey Bee’ at Chicago Q | Brews and Bands
Kristina Cottone of Honey and the 45’s takes on some serious sips over some serious question while enjoying “The Honey Bee” at her favorite local go to spot, Chicago Q. Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann shares a drink with the sweet, soulful singer as she explains what inspires her music and her connection to the city of Chicago. Ben Morphis, the General Manager of Chicago Q, gives us insight into his background and where the idea of Chicago Q’s Aqustic Night was conceived. After enjoying “The Honey Bee” Kristina Cottone performs an acoustic version of her new song “Passerby”.
Host – Michael Heidemann
Video Maestro - Ryan Pollock
