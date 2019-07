× John Williams Saturday Show 7/20/19

John talks to ABC Radio’s Jim Ryan from Space Center Houston and curator at the Museum of Science and Industry Voula Saradakis about the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Later, Carl Giametti, president of the Chicago Ornithological Society joins him to discuss how a few birds got a festival on the beach canceled. The Mincing Rascals discuss politics, and he rates stories of the week from 1-100 on the VibeScore segment.