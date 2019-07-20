Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia scores on Yoan Moncada's RBI-double off Tampa Bay Rays starter Brendan McKay during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Highlights: White Sox 9 – Rays 2 – 7/19/19
Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia scores on Yoan Moncada's RBI-double off Tampa Bay Rays starter Brendan McKay during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays – July 19, 2019