Dane Neal in for Matt Bubala Full Show 7-20-19

This weekend, Dane Neal and Dino Tiberi team up as they fill in for Matt Bubala. At 1:30 a.m., the crew is joined by Gary from Tribune Island to discuss the Tribune Band Festival this weekend. Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the conversation at 2:30 a.m., and we get his trusted recommendations on movies. Later on, Dane discusses some segments from a Milwaukee road trip and a family trip to Portugal. At 4:30 a.m., we are joined by Jason Patera as he discusses an upcoming Ted Talk. The full show podcast can be found below.