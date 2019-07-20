Dane Neal in for Matt Bubala Full Show 7-20-19

Posted 5:01 PM, July 20, 2019, by

This weekend, Dane Neal and Dino Tiberi team up as they fill in for Matt Bubala. At 1:30 a.m., the crew is joined by Gary from Tribune Island to discuss the Tribune Band Festival this weekend. Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the conversation at 2:30 a.m., and we get his trusted recommendations on movies. Later on, Dane discusses some segments from a Milwaukee road trip and a family trip to Portugal. At 4:30 a.m., we are joined by Jason Patera as he discusses an upcoming Ted Talk. The full show podcast can be found below.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.