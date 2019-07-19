× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/19/19: Digital Privacy, Occupational Burn-Out, & Cooper’s Hawk Bought Out

Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis have different perspectives on digital privacy, but Andrea explained how that will likely change in the near future because of one app. Occupational burn-out is now an officially recognized phenomena by the World Health Organization so Tom Gimbel wanted to share ways for employers avoid that with their employees, Philippe Weiss cautioned companies to avoid their own “send her back” situation in the workplace, and Dalton Barker detailed how the restaurant titan, Cooper’s Hawk got bought out this week.