Video: Weekend Warning for a very hot weekend

It’s going to be very hot this weekend and a good weekend to stay indoors in the air conditioning if you can. But, there are also a wide variety of summer activities on the calendar. Whatever your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Kane County Fair

Rock’n’Roll races

Closes Streets In Grant Park, Around Downtown, Through The South Loop And Near South Side. Southbound Lake Shore Drive Will Also Be Reduced To One Lane From Roosevelt To 18th Sunday

Pitchfork Music Festival

This Closes Randolph Between Ogden And Lake And Both Washington And Warren Between Ogden And Ashland.

Tacos y Tamales Festival

16th And Peoria

Sheffield Street Festival

On Sheffield Between Webster And Fullerton In Lincoln Park

Colombian Festival

In Kelvyn Park At Wrightwood And Kostner

Benfest

Irving Park and Leavitt In North Center

The Big Greek Food Fest of Niles

Taste of River North

Closes Streets Around Ward Park At Erie And Kingsbury

https://www.tasteofrivernorth.com/

-Cubs Host Padres

FRIDAY

The Music Man

The Horner Brew Fest

The Sweet Spot

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Artfest Michigan Avenue

SATURDAY

Sheffield Beer Festival

Disability Pride Parade

March North Through The Loop On Dearborn

Night at the Zoo

Volleywood Electric Beach

Chicago Whiskey and Wine Festival

Juicy Brews Art Gallery Craft Beer Fest

Chalk Art Festival

Closes Howard Between Ashland And Paulina On Saturday In Rogers Park

Old Joliet Prison Tour

Taste Of Wvon

On The Chicago State University Campus At 95th And King

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-taste-of-wvon-tickets-64388380379

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago Craft Beer Festival

Taste of Korea Chicago Festival

SUNDAY

Art Institute Block Party

Chicago Artisan MArket

Dearborn Garden Walk

Chinatown Summer Fair

Cermak Between Archer And Wentworth

The Chicago Ice Cream Social

