Video: Weekend Warning for a very hot weekend

It’s going to be very hot this weekend and a good weekend to stay indoors in the air conditioning if you can. But, there are also a wide variety of summer activities on the calendar. Whatever your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
Kane County Fair
Rock’n’Roll races
- Closes Streets In Grant Park, Around Downtown, Through The South Loop And Near South Side. Southbound Lake Shore Drive Will Also Be Reduced To One Lane From Roosevelt To 18th Sunday
Pitchfork Music Festival
This Closes Randolph Between Ogden And Lake And Both Washington And Warren Between Ogden And Ashland.
Tacos y Tamales Festival
- 16th And Peoria
Sheffield Street Festival
- On Sheffield Between Webster And Fullerton In Lincoln Park
Colombian Festival
- In Kelvyn Park At Wrightwood And Kostner
Benfest
- Irving Park and Leavitt In North Center
The Big Greek Food Fest of Niles
Taste of River North
- Closes Streets Around Ward Park At Erie And Kingsbury
- https://www.tasteofrivernorth.com/
-Cubs Host Padres
FRIDAY
The Music Man
The Horner Brew Fest
The Sweet Spot
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Artfest Michigan Avenue
SATURDAY
Sheffield Beer Festival
Disability Pride Parade
- March North Through The Loop On Dearborn
Night at the Zoo
Volleywood Electric Beach
Chicago Whiskey and Wine Festival
Juicy Brews Art Gallery Craft Beer Fest
Chalk Art Festival
- Closes Howard Between Ashland And Paulina On Saturday In Rogers Park
Old Joliet Prison Tour
Taste Of Wvon
- On The Chicago State University Campus At 95th And King
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-taste-of-wvon-tickets-64388380379
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chicago Craft Beer Festival
Taste of Korea Chicago Festival
SUNDAY
Art Institute Block Party
Chicago Artisan MArket
Dearborn Garden Walk
Chinatown Summer Fair
- Cermak Between Archer And Wentworth
The Chicago Ice Cream Social
___________________________________________________
FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES
Kane County Fair
Pitchfork Music Festival
Tacos y Tamales Festival
Sheffield Street Festival
Colombian Festival
Benfest
The Big Greek Food Fest of Niles
Chalk Art Festival
Chicago Craft Beer Festival
Taste of Korea Chicago Festival
Art Institute Block Party
Chinatown Summer Fair
FOOD/DRINK
Tacos y Tamales Festival
The Big Greek Food Fest of Niles
Taste of River North
The Horner Brew Fest
Sheffield Beer Festival
Chicago Whiskey and Wine Festival
Juicy Brews Art Gallery Craft Beer Fest
Taste Of Wvon
Chicago Craft Beer Festival
Taste of Korea Chicago Festival
The Chicago Ice Cream Social
MUSIC
Ravinia
Pitchfork Music Festival
Volleywood Electric Beach
EXERCISE/SPORTS
Rock’n’Roll races
Cubs Host Padres
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT
The Music Man
Artfest Michigan Avenue
OTHER
The Sweet Spot
Disability Pride Parade
Night at the Zoo
Old Joliet Prison Tour
Chicago Artisan MArket
Dearborn Garden Walk