The Top Five@5 (07/19/19): Tiger Woods misses British Open cut, President Trump tries to free rapper A$AP Rocky, Chicago man use city’s potholes for art, and more…

Posted 6:25 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18PM, July 19, 2019

Tiger Woods of the United States waves his hat to the crowd as he completes his second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Friday, July 19, 2019. Woods finished at 6 over par for the two rounds. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, July 19th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe Conn)

Tiger Woods spoke to reporters after missing the cut following a one-under second round of the British Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. President Trump says he’s been contacted and asked to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been in custody in Sweden on assault charges. A Chicago man has developed a following for using the city’s potholes for his canvas, and more!

