× The Top Five@5 (07/19/19): Tiger Woods misses British Open cut, President Trump tries to free rapper A$AP Rocky, Chicago man use city’s potholes for art, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, July 19th, 2019:

(Richard Roeper filling-in for Roe Conn)

Tiger Woods spoke to reporters after missing the cut following a one-under second round of the British Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. President Trump says he’s been contacted and asked to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been in custody in Sweden on assault charges. A Chicago man has developed a following for using the city’s potholes for his canvas, and more!

