× The Top Five@5 (07/18/19): Mayor Lightfoot spars with Toni Preckwinkle over gun violence, ‘Mai Tai Guy’ explains himself to Mark Carman, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is revealed to the world, and more..

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, July 19th, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot disagreed with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle over who is to blame for the city’s gun violence. President Trump was questioned by reporters about why he didn’t do more to stop the crowd who chanted “send her back” when he criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar at his rally in North Carolina. WGN Radio’s Mark Carman got a chance to talk to ‘Mai Tai Guy’, the man who swiped Kyle Schwarber’s home run from a bunch of kids. The trailer for ‘Top Gun:Maverick’ the direct sequel to 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ debuted at San Diego’s Comic-Con, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3662257/3662257_2019-07-19-140457.64kmono.mp3

