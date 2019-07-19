× The Opening Bell 7/19/19: The Federal Reserve Might Be Preparing To Lower Rates

The markets are gobbling up the news surrounding earnings reports of companies but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) was not impressed with it all. Steve Grzanich and Paul also discussed the buzz coming from the Federal Reserve with the next step in their plan for adjusting interest rates. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) is back from a brief vacation but has kept tabs on the aviation industry while away. The two discussed how Boeing will likely have no choice but to change the name of the 73 Max and he is excited to fly on the plane when its ready for the tarmac again.