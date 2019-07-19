The new documentary ‘This Changes Everything’ tackles gender inequality in Hollywood. Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Posted 6:05 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, July 19, 2019

Actress Geena Davis in the new film 'This Changes Everything', a documentary about gender inequality in Hollywood. (photo courtesy of Good Deed Entertainment)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘This Changes Everything’- A documentary about gender inequality in Hollywood, featuring Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis, and many others.

‘The Farewell’- starring Awkwafina and Tzi Ma

‘Sword of Trust’- starring Marc Maron

