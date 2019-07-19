× The new documentary ‘This Changes Everything’ tackles gender inequality in Hollywood. Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘This Changes Everything’- A documentary about gender inequality in Hollywood, featuring Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis, and many others.

‘The Farewell’- starring Awkwafina and Tzi Ma

‘Sword of Trust’- starring Marc Maron

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3662412/3662412_2019-07-19-224212.64kmono.mp3

