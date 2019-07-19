× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.19.19: High School Reunions, WGN Trivia Night Super Team, Colbert On Trump, Things To Do This Weekend and Bright Side Of Life

To kick off the show John asked the listeners about what the etiquette is for attending or not attending your spouses reunions. Then throughout the first half of the show John wanted to test your summer music knowledge and in doing so it sparked up his idea that WGN should form a trivia night super team. Next King John updates us on what other members of the media have to say about what’s been going on over in “Trump-land”. To close out the show, John and WGN’s Traffic Reporter, Lauren Lapka, discuss all of the things you can do in Illinois this weekend and they also bring you some of the listener’s Bright Sides.