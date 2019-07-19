× “The Godfather” actor Gianni Russo shares stories of old Hollywood

Gianni Russo, who portrayed Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather,” joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss his amazing life on and off screen. You can meet Tony Russo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 19 at Tony’s Fresh Market in Niles and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 in Prospect Heights.