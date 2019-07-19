Listen: Bill and Mark Bonus Hour (Stand by – we’re currently having trouble with our audio stream.)

“The Godfather” actor Gianni Russo shares stories of old Hollywood

Posted 12:30 PM, July 19, 2019

Gianni Russo attends The Friars Foundation Gala honoring Robert De Niro and Carlos Slim at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gianni Russo, who portrayed Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather,” joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss his amazing life on and off screen. You can meet Tony Russo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 19 at Tony’s Fresh Market in Niles and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 in Prospect Heights.

