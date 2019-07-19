Roe Conn Full Show (7/19/19): Highwood favorites roll out a Bloody Mary #CanarbleWagon, Roeper reviews “The Farewell,” and more…

CH Distillery takes its rightful place on Canarble Wagon

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Richard Roeper for Friday, July 19th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory lays out a sweltering weekend forecast; Lauren Lapka presents her weekly list of Chicagoland’s weekend festivals and attractions; Richard Roeper (filling in for Roe Conn) reviews “The Farewell” (Awkwafina), “This Changes Everything” (feat. Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis and many, many others),
and “Sword of Trust” (Marc Maron); bloody mary guru Jason Pirock rolls out the #CanarbleWagon to preview the 10th annual Highwood Bloody Fest with some tastings of bloodys from Scotty’s on Sheridan, Washington Gardens, and Toadstool Pub; and the Top Five@5 celebrates the weekend.

